The four officers — Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police, and Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges of the D.C. police — each experienced physical and verbal abuse from the rioters who stormed the Capitol. Each has also criticized those who have tried to minimize the seriousness of the attack and the objectives of rioters, who besieged Congress as lawmakers were gathered to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.