In a letter to Jordan on Wednesday, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee investigating the attack wrote, “We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”
The request marked the second time this week that the committee has sought information from a sitting member of Congress. On Monday, the panel contacted Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) for information about his communications with Trump White House officials.