In a letter to Jordan on Wednesday, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee investigating the attack wrote, “We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”
Thompson also asked for details of any communications Jordan had on Jan. 5 or 6 with Trump’s legal team, White House staffers, members of the “war room” team that assembled at the Willard hotel ahead of the attack and any other individuals “involved in organizing or planning the actions and strategies for January 6th.”
He asked Jordan to meet with the panel on Jan. 3 or 4, 2022.
“The American people deserve a full and accurate accounting of what happened on January 6th,” Thompson wrote. “We aim to make informed legislative recommendations taking account of all relevant facts.”
A spokesman for Jordan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The request marked the second time this week that the committee has sought information from a sitting member of Congress. On Monday, the panel contacted Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) for information about his communications with Trump White House officials.
That letter marked the first significant action the committee had taken to obtain information from a sitting member of Congress. The pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 was trying to stop the affirmation of Biden’s win. The attack resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to some 140 members of law enforcement.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had sought to put Jordan on the bipartisan committee investigating the attack, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) for the committee, citing their “statements and actions” and the need to ensure “the integrity of the investigation.”
In the months since the attack, Jordan has given conflicting answers about his communications with Trump that day.
The Washington Post reported in May that Jordan suggested he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6. At the time, Jordan rejected the idea that he or others should be subpoenaed to testify about their interactions with the former president.
“I think this commission is ridiculous, and why would they subpoena me? I didn’t do anything wrong — I talked to the president,” Jordan said in May. “I talk to the president all the time. I just think that’s — you know where I’m at on this commission — this is all about going after President Trump. That seems obvious.”
In July, Jordan said he was not certain exactly when on Jan. 6 he spoke with Trump. Then, in an August interview with Politico, Jordan confirmed for the first time that he spoke with Trump “more than once” on Jan. 6.
During a House Rules Committee hearing in October, Jordan struggled to answer questions about his communications with Trump and told the panel that he doesn’t recall the number of times he spoke with Trump that day. He also said he had never spoken with Trump about a coordinated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Jacqueline Alemany and Tom Hamburger contributed to this report.