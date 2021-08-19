In the past year, however, CNN released a documentary titled: “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” and independent documentarists Jim Pattiz and Will Pattiz debuted “Carterland” at the Atlanta Film Festival. Two new books hit shelves in the same span: one a comprehensive biography, the other a narrower look at Carter’s time in Washington. In the preceding two years, new books included an explanation of how Carter’s 1976 victory rewrote the rules of modern presidential campaigns and an in-depth analysis of Carter’s White House years by his then-domestic policy adviser.