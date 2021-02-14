Tyler Ducklo’s resignation comes amid questions about Biden’s commitment to an abuse-free workplace.
The actions repudiate Trump’s policy goal of requiring many poor, able-bodied people to work in exchange for receiving government health benefits.
The impeachment charge against Trump alleged that he “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”
The former president's lawyers argue that his speech was protected by the First Amendment and that House managers failed to show he was responsible for the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol.
Impeachment managers wrap up case against Trump, implore Senate to convict to prevent future violence
After showing previously unreleased surveillance video of the Capitol on Wednesday, the House managers have another eight hours on Thursday to try to convince senators that the former president should be convicted and barred from seeking federal office again.
The CBO’s deficit projections come the day after the Federal Reserve chair warned of the dangers of high unemployment.
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president, pleads for unity in inaugural address to a divided nation
Trump skipped the inauguration — themed “America United” — two weeks after inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.
Harris becomes the first woman, Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president.
Biden signed executive actions to require masks on all federal grounds and ask agencies to extend eviction moratoriums.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president on Wednesday at an inauguration like no other.
Joe Biden pleaded for national unity in his inaugural address Wednesday after he was sworn in as the 46th president. Here's our analysis and the full speech.
Several of the new words in Biden’s speech reflected pandemic deaths, economic fallout and recent far-right violence. He was the first new president to say “white supremacy.”
New presidential families, past commanders in chief and government members of both parties were in attendance as a new era was marked in American democracy.
Joe Biden will become the 46th president when he takes the oath of office. Just as no two presidents are alike, neither are the ceremonies that usher them into office.
