First 100 Days

Deputy White House press secretary resigns amid fallout from contentious phone call with reporter

Tyler Ducklo’s resignation comes amid questions about Biden’s commitment to an abuse-free workplace.
By Ashley Parker and Matt Viser1 hour ago

Biden administration to move Friday to rescind Medicaid work requirements

The actions repudiate Trump’s policy goal of requiring many poor, able-bodied people to work in exchange for receiving government health benefits.
By Dan Diamond and Amy Goldstein

Trump acquitted by minority of Senate on charge of inciting Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

The impeachment charge against Trump alleged that he “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”
By John Wagner, Amy B Wang and Felicia Sonmez

Trump’s call to ‘fight’ was just political speech, impeachment lawyers say in seeking acquittal

The former president's lawyers argue that his speech was protected by the First Amendment and that House managers failed to show he was responsible for the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol.
By Ann E. Marimow, Felicia Sonmez, Donna Cassata and John Wagner

Impeachment managers wrap up case against Trump, implore Senate to convict to prevent future violence

After showing previously unreleased surveillance video of the Capitol on Wednesday, the House managers have another eight hours on Thursday to try to convince senators that the former president should be convicted and barred from seeking federal office again.
By Colby Itkowitz, Amy B Wang, Felicia Sonmez, Ann E. Marimow and John Wagner

U.S. federal debt to exceed size of economy even before Biden stimulus is approved, CBO says

The CBO’s deficit projections come the day after the Federal Reserve chair warned of the dangers of high unemployment.
By Jeff Stein
Opinions

Biden’s ambitious plan to push back against techno-autocracies

Opinion by David Ignatius

Biden is doing the right things on Myanmar. But will it matter?

Opinion by Josh Rogin

On the domestic front, Biden is all ambition. Why not on foreign policy?

Opinion by Fareed Zakaria

Biden’s ambassador to Mexico will face steep challenges and an already prickly relationship

Opinion by León Krauze

Latinos deserve — and expect — equal representation in the Biden administration

Opinion by Janet Murguía and Héctor Sánchez Barba

Will Biden follow the science or the teachers unions?

Opinion by Marc A. Thiessen
The Inauguration
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president, pleads for unity in inaugural address to a divided nation

Trump skipped the inauguration — themed “America United” — two weeks after inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.
By Toluse Olorunnipa and Annie Linskey

Kamala Harris sworn into history with vice-presidential oath

Harris becomes the first woman, Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president.
By Chelsea Janes and Cleve R. Wootson Jr.

On his first day, Biden signs executive orders to reverse Trump’s policies

Biden signed executive actions to require masks on all federal grounds and ask agencies to extend eviction moratoriums.
By Seung Min Kim

Scenes from Joe Biden’s inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president on Wednesday at an inauguration like no other.
By Washington Post Photographers

Biden’s inauguration speech annotated

Joe Biden pleaded for national unity in his inaugural address Wednesday after he was sworn in as the 46th president. Here's our analysis and the full speech.
By Aaron Blake and Eugene Scott

‘Virus’, ‘Riotous’, ‘Folks’: The historic words in Biden’s inauguration speech

Several of the new words in Biden’s speech reflected pandemic deaths, economic fallout and recent far-right violence. He was the first new president to say “white supremacy.”
By Ted Mellnik and Adrian Blanco

Who was at Biden’s inauguration

New presidential families, past commanders in chief and government members of both parties were in attendance as a new era was marked in American democracy.
By Junne Alcantara, Toni L. Sandys, Daniela Santamariña and Ashlyn Still

An ever-changing tradition

Joe Biden will become the 46th president when he takes the oath of office. Just as no two presidents are alike, neither are the ceremonies that usher them into office.
By Washington Post Staff
The Biden Agenda
More First 100 Days news
Two officers who helped fight the Capitol mob died by suicide. Many more are hurting.

By Peter Hermann

Impeachment managers wrap up case against Trump, implore Senate to convict to prevent future violence

By Colby Itkowitz, Amy B Wang, Felicia Sonmez, Ann E. Marimow and John Wagner

House managers show previously unseen footage of pro-Trump mob’s violent assault on the Capitol

By Amy B Wang, Colby Itkowitz, Felicia Sonmez, Ann E. Marimow and John Wagner

A majority of the people arrested for Capitol riot had a history of financial trouble

By Todd C. Frankel

Divided Senate votes to proceed with impeachment trial of Trump

By Felicia Sonmez, Amy B Wang, Colby Itkowitz and John Wagner