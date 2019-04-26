Former vice president Joe Biden said Friday that he raised $6.3 million in the 24 hours after he announced his presidential campaign, the biggest first-day haul reported among the 20 candidates running to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden was expected to post a big first-day figure, given his national name recognition and the robust list of supporters from his eight years as vice president. His closest supporters had worked for weeks to pull together a network of fundraisers to get to work the moment he announced his campaign. His campaign on Friday touted that 65,000 of the donors were not on previous email lists.

It was not immediately clear how much of the money was donated during a Thursday night fundraiser hosted by David L. Cohen, senior executive vice president of Comcast, and his wife, Rhonda, at their home in Philadelphia. There were two ticket levels for entry: the maximum individual contribution of $2,800 or a $250 contribution level for “young professionals,” according to a copy of the invite circulating online. The campaign declined to provide a breakdown of the amount raised at the fundraiser.

It remains to be seen how much of the donations came in amounts of under $200, a measure of online fundraising momentum and a metric that is becoming important for Democratic presidential primary candidates to show they have broad support from the base. This figure will be released officially when second-quarter Federal Election Commission fundraising reports are made public July 15.

The average donation made online was $41, the campaign said Friday, a day after Biden formally entered the race via a video posted to Twitter. Within 90 minutes of that video posting, the campaign said, contributions had flowed in from 50 states.

Of the $6.3 million raised in the first 24 hours, 61 percent was raised from new donors to the Biden campaign, officials said. And $4.9 million of the amount was raised online, the campaign said.

Biden’s first-day haul surpasses that of former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas, who previously held the biggest first-day figure, reportedly at $6.1 million. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had reported raising $5.9 million on the first day. First-day figures reported by campaigns are not verifiable independently using public records.

“We are incredibly heartened by the energy and enthusiasm displayed throughout the country for Joe Biden,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement.