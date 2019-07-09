Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Sumter, S.C., on July 6, 2019. (Meg Kinnard/AP)

Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon reported earning $15.6 million in income over the past two years, making him the wealthiest among his chief competitors for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The vast majority of the former vice president’s income — which totaled $11 million in 2017 and $4.6 million in 2018 — came from book payments and speaking fees. Biden was also a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was paid $371,159 in 2017 and $405,368 in 2018.

The tax returns and financial disclosure statements Biden released Tuesday provided the first picture of the wealth he has accumulated since leaving a 44-year career in government.

A regular theme of his presidential campaign has been the fact that he was often the poorest member of the U.S. Senate during his tenure there, as determined by disclosure forms. For at least a decade, Biden repeatedly has described himself as “Middle Class Joe.”

But since leaving office, he has benefited from an explosion of wealth, largely through book deals and speaking fees. He gave 49 speeches, according to the new filings, with fees n as high as $234,000. His speaking fees and book payments amounted to $10 million in 2017 and $3.2 million in 2018.

Jill Biden, his wife, delivered 18 speeches, for which she earned about $36,000 each.

The Washington Post detailed last month how Biden’s standard of living has been enhanced since he left office in January 2017.

He has purchased a $2.7 million, 4,800-square-foot vacation house near the water in Rehoboth Beach, Del., to go along with his primary residence, the nearly 7,000-square-foot lakeside home he built more than two decades ago in Wilmington, Del.

Biden also has been renting a 12,000-square-foot home in McLean, Va., that has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, marble fireplaces, a gym and a sauna. Biden’s campaign has declined to disclose details about the financial arrangement for the home, which is owned by Mark Ein, a well-connected, politically active donor who owns the Washington Kastles tennis team, the Washington City Paper, and Kastle Systems, which handles security systems for commercial office buildings.

Biden’s campaign would only say that the former vice president was paying “substantial monthly rent.” Zillow, the real estate site, estimates monthly rent for the home to be nearly $20,000.

Because he does not own the home, Biden did not have to disclose details about it in his financial disclosure forms or tax filings.

Biden’s previous financial disclosure, filed in 2016 and covering the year 2015, showed assets ranging from $303,000 to $1.115 million. His debts at that time ranged from $780,000 to $1.6 million.

Biden’s campaign had previously declined to release a list of his paid speeches, or how much he had earned in total.

The Washington Post found at least 65 instances in which Biden gave a speech or appeared at a book event; in at least 10 instances he did not take a fee, although in some of those cases he was reimbursed for travel expenses.

Biden appeared to take care to avoid the kind of backlash that 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton faced in the party primaries for delivering private speeches to Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street interests. Most of Biden’s appearances were in less politically sensitive venues.

With the release on Tuesday, Biden has now made public 21 years of his tax returns, more than any other candidate.

A review of his previous tax returns showed the Bidens’ adjusted gross income at $215,432 in 1998, the first year bouthas made available. It remained in that neighborhood until 2009, when they added about $55,000 annually in Social Security and pensions.

By Biden’s final years in office, the couple’s gross income totaled about $390,000 annually.

The tax returns showed the Bidens often reported few charitable contributions. For the 10 years preceding 2008, they donated an average of $369 annually to charity — or 0.1 percent of their adjusted gross income. The total increased when Biden served as vice president, with donations of book proceeds to charity, clothing to Goodwill and other contributions.

In recent years, the new tax returns show, the charitable contributions saw an uptick.

The Bidens gave $1 million to charity in 2017 — which was 9.2 percent of their taxable income — and $276,000 in 2018, or 6 percent of their income.