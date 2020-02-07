The move, first reported by the New York Times and confirmed by two Biden advisers, appeared designed to calm donors and skittish supporters, but it was unclear how much it would actually change the internal operations. Dunn has been heavily involved in the campaign from the start.
She was also deeply involved in preparing Biden’s emerging campaign in 2015 before he decided not to run for president that year. Dunn has played a role in debate preparations from the start of this election cycle, and her responsibilities have grown as the year progressed.
The two Biden advisers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy, downplayed the significance of the move, with one saying the campaign simply needed added capacity as it moves toward the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary a week later.
They are followed by Super Tuesday on March 3, a potentially decisive point in the campaign when more than a dozen states will cast primary votes.
Dunn’s elevation could help alleviate some staff tensions within the Biden operation as it seeks to rebound from Iowa. People close to the campaign have described at least two internal factions, with Biden’s longtime advisers — including Ricchetti and aide Mike Donilon — at odds with some younger operatives, such as Schultz and deputy campaign manager Pete Kavanaugh.
Dunn is seen as a neutral arbiter who could help ensure that the different groups are not clashing as the campaign attempts to regain its footing.