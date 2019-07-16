Former vice president Joe Biden speaks during a presidential candidates’ forum sponsored by AARP and the Des Moines Register on Monday in Des Moines. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

If President Trump makes of fun of his age or questions his mental state during a debate, Joe Biden has a response at the ready: He’ll challenge him to do push-ups on stage.

The former vice president relayed his plans during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in which he was pressed on whether he is tough enough to stand up to Trump given what many saw as a lackluster performance in the first Democratic debate.

Biden acknowledged that some people could have been left with that impression but said he has never had trouble taking on anyone before. That led co-host Mika Brzezinski to ask what he would do if Trump raised the issues of Biden’s age and mental state.

“I’d say, ‘C’mon Donald, c’mon man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal?’” Biden said. “I mean, jokingly. . . . C’mon, run with me, man.”

Biden then relayed that he typically runs along the route when he participates in parades, including a recent one on the Fourth of July in Independence, Mo.

The interview with the Democratic White House hopeful was recorded Monday in Iowa and aired Tuesday.

It wasn’t the first time that Biden, 76, has talked about getting physical with Trump, 73.

Last year, while campaigning for congressional candidates, he talked about fighting him because of the crude way he has talked about women.

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden told a crowd at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., in March 2018.

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” Biden added. “I’m a pretty damn good athlete.”