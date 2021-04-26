“Pre-covid, I never thought he would be an incremental president, but I thought he would be taking the next couple of big steps. Now, the situation has made him take leaps,” said Greg Schultz, a longtime Biden adviser who managed his 2020 presidential campaign during the primary. “Biden knows Americans don’t want you to shake things up just to shake things up, but Biden is now left with a world that has been shaken up — because of Trump and covid and the way Trump handled covid — so Biden is left, in some ways, with a country in pieces.”

