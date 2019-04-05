Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards on March 26 in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday morning twice made jokes about the recent criticisms of his physical behavior toward women.

Biden began his remarks before a ballroom of union workers in Washington by making light of the complaints by several women that he had made them uncomfortable with his close contact.

After entering the stage to a Bruce Springsteen song — “We Take Care of Our Own” — and an introduction from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers President Lonnie Stephenson, Biden looked out at the audience and smiled about their interaction.

“I just want you to know,” he said. “I had permission to hug Lonnie.”

The crowd inside the Washington Hilton laughed and applauded.

Later, partway through his speech, Biden spotted a quartet of children walking through the middle of the ballroom and invited them onto the stage. He shook each of their hands; then he put his arm around one of the young boys.

“By the way, he gave me permission to touch him,” he joked again. It did not appear that Biden and the boy exchanged words beforehand.

“I like kids better than people,” Biden said as the children left the stage.

The labor event marked Biden’s first public appearance since controversy emerged over physical contact that at least seven women said left them uneasy. Biden recorded a video on Wednesday saying that he would work on his demeanor.

Biden is widely expected to enter the presidential race, with some aides forecasting an announcement by the end of this month. He was captured Thursday in a photo outside his childhood home in Scranton, Pa., one indication that he could be preparing a video to announce his campaign.

President Trump has relished in Biden’s struggles. Despite being accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct, Trump taunted Biden on Thursday by tweeting a doctored video of the former vice president.

“I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always,” Biden responded on Twitter.

Trump has repeatedly denied charges of misconduct, which stretch back decades. In a 2005 tape from “Access Hollywood,” which The Post obtained in October 2016, Trump was captured saying that he could “grab” women by their genitals. “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

“I think I’m a very good messenger, and people got a kick out of it,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “He’s going through a situation, let’s see what happens. But people got a kick . . . we gotta sort of smile a little bit, right?”

Biden’s behavior toward women has been reexamined over the past week, after a former Nevada legislator, Lucy Flores, wrote last Friday that she felt uncomfortable during an encounter with Biden in 2014 in which he held her shoulders, smelled her hair, and kissed her head. At least six other women have come forward with similar accounts, as others have written about their own, more positive, experiences with Biden.

Throughout his nearly five decades in public life, Biden has indulged a personal style in which he regularly dispenses of hugs, holds hands, and presses his forehead against someone else’s. But in the era of #MeToo, those interactions have been cast in a new light.

In an effort to quell the controversy, Biden said in his video that he would adjust his behavior. Even after that, however, many women said that he was still not fully recognizing why his behavior might be inappropriate, and had explained his actions more than apologized for them.

The scrutiny of Biden’s past behavior in a new light is only one of the challenges he may face if he enters the presidential race. Since Biden last ran for president on his own in 2008, the Democratic Party has shifted dramatically in recent years, with much of the energy being guided by millennials, women and people of color.

Biden has tried to answer for some of those past positions — including his handling of Anita Hill’s testimony during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s confirmation hearing — but many activists believe he has not gone far enough.