“The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference,” he said. “I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks.”

When asked if that meant using executive actions to try and require such actions, Biden said he would use the power of the office.

“Yes, I would,” he said. “From an executive standpoint, yes I would.”

Asked if that meant he was effectively mandating that all Americans wear a mask, he responded by saying, “I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.”

These comments highlight another major difference between Biden and President Trump, who has refused to wear a mask himself and has often downplayed the importance of doing so. During the interview, Biden was standing eight feet from the reporter, and he had his mask on.

Biden said that he has a hard time imagining himself being sworn into the presidency in a mask, but he said the crowd on the Capitol steps might be more spread out.

Biden said that he would likely accept the Democratic nomination in August to an empty room.

“I can’t say for sure, but it’s probable that will be the case,” he said.

Biden said he can’t imagine having large indoor rallies like the one Trump had in Tulsa over the weekend. He also said it seemed unlikely that he would return to doing any rallies anytime soon.

“If the virus were under control and moved and we had like we’ve talked about a vaccine and we had ways in which to make sure this was not being transmitted, then yes,” he said. “But I don’t see that happening.”

The remarks came during a day in which Biden held an event in Lancaster, Pa., where he talked about the Affordable Care Act and ridiculed Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

“The president is bizarre,” Biden said in a separate interview with WGAL, the NBC affiliate in Lancaster. “We left behind a pandemic office. We warned them about – as early as January, the middle of January, I was saying a pandemic is coming. We should be prepared.”

During the interview, Biden said he had not decided whether his running mate would be a black woman.

“I have not made that judgement, because we have just started now the deep dive in doing the background checks, that go into the thorough background of everyone,” he said. “It takes six to eight weeks to get done. And there are a number of African American women that are being considered, as well as Hispanic, as well as Caucasian.”

He demurred when asked how many people were on his short list.