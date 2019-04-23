Former vice president Joe Biden is planning to enter the 2020 presidential race, joining a crowded field with a candidacy that will test many of the questions facing the Democratic Party.
Biden is expected to make the announcement in a video Thursday morning, according to a source close to him, which will be followed by a trip Monday to a union hall in Pittsburgh.
He will enter the race in an unfamiliar position, as a front-runner, following campaigns in 1988 and 2008 that ended in extreme failures.