Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of striking Stop & Shop workers in Boston last week. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Former vice president Joe Biden is planning to enter the 2020 presidential race, joining a crowded field with a candidacy that will test many of the questions facing the Democratic Party.

Biden is expected to make the announcement in a video Thursday morning, according to a source close to him, which will be followed by a trip Monday to a union hall in Pittsburgh.

He will enter the race in an unfamiliar position, as a front-runner, following campaigns in 1988 and 2008 that ended in extreme failures.