Joe Biden will give a speech Saturday afternoon defending his record on issues of race, in which he plans to focus on his tenure as vice president as he tries to overcome criticism for positions he took decades ago.

As Biden aims to reclaim his own narrative, he will invoke his relationship with President Obama, the nation’s first black president.

“I was vetted by him and selected by him. I will take his judgment of my record, my character, and my ability to handle the job over anyone else’s,” Biden will say, according to excerpts of his speech.

Biden has focused much of his presidential campaign on his work as vice president, while rarely talking about his time as Delaware’s U.S. senator from 1972 through 2008. Biden’s rivals, however, have sought to focus on Biden’s past stances on issues like busing.

In recent weeks, Biden’s challengers homed in on racial issues as a potential weakness after he described working with well-known segretationists in the Senate and how one of them always called him “son,” and not “boy.” They signaled out his opposition to federally-mandated busing of black students to white schools, culminating with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) telling him during that debate that she was one of the little girls who benefited from busing.

“America in 2019 is a very different place than the America of the 1970s,” Biden will say. “And that’s a good thing. I’ve witnessed an incredible amount of change in this nation and I’ve worked to make that change happen. And yes – I’ve changed also.”

Matt Viser contributed to this story.