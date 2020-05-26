“Joe Biden has demonstrated his character,” said Trumka. “We look forward to helping him get elected president and changing the direction of the country.”

The AFL-CIO, which includes 55 unions representing 12.5 million workers, is a staunch Democratic ally that has been expected to endorse Biden ever since he effectively clinched the nomination. The organization endorsed Hillary Clinton in June 2016.

The group hopes to blunt some of Trump’s support from working-class voters. In 2016, Trump campaigned as a champion of workers, vowing to protect and restore their jobs with staunch opposition to international trade agreements and an anti-immigrant platform. This year, he is emphasizing similar themes, hoping that rank-and-file members will once again flout their leaders’s wishes.

That message powered him to crucial upsets four years ago in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, home to many white, working-class voters and where union efforts could prove critical this year.

Beyond those states, Trumka mentioned Minnesota, New Mexico, Florida and Arizona as some of the states his group will be targeting. Clinton won the first two, while Trump carried the latter pair.

“We’ll be educating and mobilizing our members,” said Trumka. He said his group would be “talking to them using new methods, to educate them, to get them out to vote, to encourage them to vote by mail.” Trumka did not say how much money the AFL-CIO would spend.

Powerful labor groups largely declined to pick a side earlier this year when the Democratic field was crowded and competitive. As Biden emerged from the pack, they started rallying to his corner. In March as he pulled away with the race, Biden landed the support of the American Federation of County, State and Municipal Employees.

In a statement provided by his campaign, Biden said he was “honored and humbled to have earned the endorsement” and emphasized how the pandemic has upended the lives of workers.

“In the face of COVID-19 we’re seeing without any doubt how important unions are to this country — fighting for their workers to have personal protective equipment, for paid leave, and for safer workplaces,” the statement said, adding, “As we come out of this crisis, there is an incredible need and opportunity to create good-paying, union jobs across the country and ensure the United States owns the 21st Century.”

Organized labor leaders say they see a critically important role for their groups in this year’s election. “I think the road to the White House goes through the labor movement,” said Trumka.

Democrats are gearing up for a battle over working-class voters in November. They are casting Trump as beholden to the wealthy and powerful and sharply criticizing his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which Trumka said will be a focal point of his group’s efforts.

“Now the president has a record. The record that he has shows that he was willing to do a number of things to hurt workers,” said Trumka, who blamed Trump’s slow response to the virus and subsequent actions for causing harm to the health and economic standing of front-line workers.

Democrats say Biden’s emergence has given them confidence that they will be able to reclaim some key working-class areas they lost to Trump four years ago. Biden has long-standing relationships with unions, has frequently underscored his modest upbringing and Pennsylvania roots, and for years has long referred to himself as “Middle-Class Joe,” despite accumulating wealth in recent years.

Although Clinton was well-qualified, Trumka said, “30 years of being attacked by the right wing took a toll on her.” Biden, he said, “talks to you like a working person. He comes from working-class people.”

A video released Tuesday showed how union leaders are gently seeking to persuade some Trump voters to switch sides and back Biden.

“Some working people, desperate for a rapid departure from business as usual, took a chance on Trump. Look, I get it. And then, over the past four years, the president showed his true colors,” Trumka says in the video, which touts the Biden endorsement.

Biden has largely been campaigning remotely from his home during the pandemic. He left his neighborhood for the first time Monday to lay a wreath at a nearby veterans memorial. He and his wife, Jill Biden, wore masks during the visit.

Some Democrats have privately expressed anxiety about the former vice president’s strategy, expressing a desire to see him return to campaign trail in person soon. Trumka said he was confident in Biden’s approach.