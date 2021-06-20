The last-minute reshuffling was a reminder of how much power is wielded these days by one 73-year-old senator, much to the chagrin of many on the Democratic left. And it was a typical move for Manchin. Through a nearly four-decade political career that has carried him from the state legislature to the governor’s mansion to 11 years in the U.S. Senate, he has positioned himself as a bridge-building dealmaker who can deliver for his home state, not a partisan warrior or an ideologue.