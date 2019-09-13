John Bolton, ousted this week as White House national security adviser, wasted no time in resuming his political activity and opening up his checkbook to support Republican candidates.

Bolton, who has a regular political action committee and a super PAC, announced Friday that he was donating $10,000 each to the reelection campaigns of five lawmakers: Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).

“The experience that these incumbent members of Congress have provides them with a remarkable understanding and knowledge of the threats we face from international terrorism and rogue regimes such as Iran and North Korea,” Bolton said in a statement.

Bolton, who is known to support military intervention, reportedly clashed with President Trump over how to deal with international conflicts, particularly with the Iranian and North Korean governments. He resigned from his White House post Monday.

During his nearly year and a half at the White House, Bolton’s political account was sitting on $2.4 million cash on hand, mostly raised from a handful of wealthy GOP mega-donors, such as Robert Mercer, who gave him six-figure checks in 2017 and 2018.

Bolton had temporarily suspended his political activity during his time at the White House.