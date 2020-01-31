“The American people are far greater than the sum of our political parties,” Delaney wrote in a 2017 op-ed for The Washington Post explaining why he was running. “It is time for us to rise above our broken politics and renew the spirit that enabled us to achieve the seemingly impossible.”
As others entered the race, however, Delaney quickly became a centrist foil for some of his far more progressive opponents. He pushed back most strongly on Medicare-for-all, calling Sen. Bernie Sanders’s legislation “bad policy for the country and bad politics for the Democratic Party.” Instead, Delaney favored an alternative that would allow private insurance to remain.
A multimillionaire, Delaney also criticized a proposed wealth tax from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as impractical. His general characterization of Warren’s plans as “impossible promises” prompted a memorable moment on a primary debate stage last July, when Warren blasted Delaney in return: “You know, I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.”
Despite spending longer on the campaign trail — and in Iowa — than any of his opponents, Delaney never managed to gain much traction, consistently polling at or near 1 percent in a crowded Democratic field. He failed to qualify for any of the primary debates beyond last summer.