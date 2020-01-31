Twelve major candidates are in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, often finding themselves reacting to the shadow of President Trump as the impeachment trial continues. Trump and his Republican allies are attacking former vice president Joe Biden, while potential Iowa caucus-goers question former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg about his lack of support among nonwhite voters.

Iowa caucuses: The process of picking a Democratic presidential nominee will start Feb. 3 in Iowa; here’s how their caucuses work — and how confusing the results could be. Learn about the state’s political geography.

The candidates: Four candidates are at the top of The Washington Post’s polling average in Iowa: Biden, Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Eight others, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), billionaire activist Tom Steyer, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, plus late entrant Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, are still in the running. Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from around the country in your inbox every day through the New Hampshire primary and three days a week after that.