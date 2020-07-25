Jon Ossoff, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, is self isolating while he awaits the results of a coronavirus test after his wife’s came back positive.

Ossoff and his wife, Alisha Kramer, an OB/GYN, are both experiencing symptoms, according to a statement from his campaign,

“Jon has not held or participated in an in-person campaign event in over a month and will remain in isolation until medical professionals clear both him and Dr. Kramer,” campaign spokeswoman Miryam Lipper said.

Ossoff is running against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) in one of a handful of competitive races around the country that Democrats hope to win in their effort to take control of the Senate. Cook Political Report rates the contest a toss-up.

Ossoff made his name in Democratic politics in 2017 in a hard fought special election for a House seat that Democrats had hoped to win to signal a repudiation of President Trump, even in long-held Republican districts. Ossoff ultimately lost 48 percent to 51 percent to Karen Handel, but Democrats seized upon the strong showing as proof of Trump’s vulnerability.

A year later, in the 2018 midterm elections, another Democrat, Lucy McBath, defeated Handel.