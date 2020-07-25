Ossoff is running against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) in one of a handful of competitive races around the country that Democrats hope to win in their effort to take control of the Senate. Cook Political Report rates the contest a toss-up.
Ossoff made his name in Democratic politics in 2017 in a hard fought special election for a House seat that Democrats had hoped to win to signal a repudiation of President Trump, even in long-held Republican districts. Ossoff ultimately lost 48 percent to 51 percent to Karen Handel, but Democrats seized upon the strong showing as proof of Trump’s vulnerability.
A year later, in the 2018 midterm elections, another Democrat, Lucy McBath, defeated Handel.