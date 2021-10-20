“Of course I talked to the president,” Jordan told members of the Rules Committee on Wednesday, in response to questioning from the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.). “I talked to him that day. I’ve been clear about that. I don’t recall the number of times, but it’s not about me. I know you want to make it about that.”
Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), one of the two Republicans whom House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has appointed to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, has previously suggested that Jordan could be summoned as a material witness as the panel’s investigation proceeds.
“He’s somebody who was involved in a number of meetings in the lead-up to what happened on January 6th, involved in planning for January 6th, certainly for the objections that day as he said publicly, so he may well be a material witness,” Cheney said in July during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
In the months since the attack, Jordan has given conflicting answers as to his communications with Trump that day.
In a July interview with Spectrum News, the GOP lawmaker said he was not certain exactly when on Jan. 6 he spoke with Trump.
“I spoke with him that day, after?” Jordan said during the interview. “I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know. … I don’t know when those conversations happened.”
Then, in an August interview with Politico, Jordan confirmed for the first time that he spoke with Trump “more than once” on Jan. 6.
He told the news outlet that he didn’t recall the times the conversations took place but that he was “sure” one of the calls took place in the safe room on the Capitol complex to which lawmakers were evacuated during the attack, “because we were in that room forever.”
During Wednesday’s hearing, Jordan told McGovern that he remembered speaking with Trump “after the attack happened and we were moved to the chamber,” an apparent reference to the safe room. “I may have talked to him before; I don’t know,” Jordan added.
Later in the hearing, McGovern again pressed Jordan on whether he had spoken to Trump “before, during or after” the attack on the Capitol.
“I talked to the president after the attack,” Jordan replied.
“So, not before or during,” McGovern said.
“Right,” Jordan responded. “And I’ve been clear about that.”
Asked about his August comment to Politico, Jordan told McGovern that he “didn’t speak to the president during the attack.”
Jordan also said he had never spoken with Trump about a coordinated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“I have no idea what you’re talking about. I have no idea what that is. Of course not,” Jordan said.
The full House is expected to vote later this week on whether to hold Bannon in contempt for refusing to comply with the select committee’s subpoena.
The matter would then be referred to the Justice Department. Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor criminal offense that can result in up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.