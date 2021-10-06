A jury convicted Lundergan and political consultant Dale Emmons in September 2019 of conspiring to illegally contribute more than $200,000 from one of Lundergan’s companies to the 2014 U.S. Senate campaign of his daughter. Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Kentucky secretary of state from 2012 to 2020, lost the race to Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Van Tatenhove sentenced Lundergan in July 2020 to spend 21 months in prison and to pay a $150,000 fine.
The businessman and former state representative’s attorney, J. Guthrie True, told the Herald-Leader his client will report to prison next month but will also continue his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A court document shows that if the high court accepts his case, Lundergan will argue that applying the ban on corporate communications to him violated his First Amendment rights because he contributed to a close family member.