Supreme Court Judge Doris M. Gonzalez of the Bronx wrote that Trump’s testimony is “indispensable” to the case, in which the men are arguing that the Trump Organization and Trump himself should be held liable for the actions of security guards who were working for the company.

The underlying lawsuit was brought in 2015 by a group of men who alleged that they were roughed up by security guards working for Trump while protesting the then-presidential candidate’s views on immigration on a public sidewalk outside Trump Tower in New York.

The men, who are of Mexican origin, carried signs and at one point wore Ku Klux Klan outfits during a small protest in August 2015, two months after Trump declared his candidacy.

They allege Trump’s security guards shoved and pushed them, grabbed their signs and ripped them, according to the suit. In a moment caught in news footage at the time, one of the men alleges Trump security officer Keith Schiller struck him with a closed fist and another guard placed his hands around his neck and attempted to choke him.

Gonzalez rejected arguments from Trump’s attorneys that his testimony is not needed for the case because he was not present during the protest and because the president should be prevented from having to be deposed in such similar matters.

“No government official, including the Executive, is above the law,” she wrote.