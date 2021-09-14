An 11th-hour appeal is expected. The Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, which spearheaded the pro-amendment campaign, petitioned the Minnesota Supreme Court ahead of time to hear an accelerated appeal in case it lost.
The proposal has its roots in the “defund the police” movement, which gained momentum after Floyd’s death last summer sparked protests, civil unrest and a national reckoning on racial justice.
The City Council updated the language last week, just hours after Anderson ordered earlier wording off the ballot because it was “vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation.”
The ballots are currently at the printer. Anderson’s order allows ballots containing the question to be used, but prohibits election officials from counting the votes on the issue.