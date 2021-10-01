Millions of people from around the world enter the lottery each year, hoping for a shot at a visa to go to the United States. Their chances are already slim, with up to 55,000 visas set aside each year for people from countries with low representation in the United States, many from Africa and Europe. From there, applicants must file paperwork and wait in another line for a consular interview, and not all get visas before the U.S. runs out even in a normal year.