If Breyer were to retire this year or next and Biden were to select Jackson to replace him, it would be a quick potential promotion, but also not out of step with other members of the court. President George H.W. Bush nominated Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court in 1991, just a year after putting him on the D.C. Circuit. Last fall, President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It was just three years after he put the Notre Dame law professor on an appeals court.