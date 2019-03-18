House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) says he is encouraged by the responses to his requests for documents related to President Trump. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

A top House Democratic investigator said Monday that he has received tens of thousands of documents after requesting information from President Trump’s confidants, White House officials and business associates.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement that he was encouraged by the responses he has received in his investigation into whether Trump abused his power, obstructed justice or engaged in public corruption.

Recipients of the requests had until Monday to respond to dozens of questions pertaining to such issues as Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, hush-payments for women alleging affairs with the president and the firing of former FBI director James B. Comey.

“I am encouraged by the responses we have received since sending these initial letters two weeks ago,” Nadler said. “It is my hope that we will receive cooperation from the remainder of the list, and will be working to find an appropriate accommodation with any individual who may be reluctant to cooperate with our investigation.”

The panel declined to specify which Trump officials, agencies and associates had answered the document requests.

The Judiciary Committee’s Democratic staff told reporters two weeks ago that they would not hesitate to subpoena the information requested should Trump officials and associates refuse to hand it over willingly. The panel, however, is not expected to take those compulsive measures immediately.

Nadler said in the statement that the panel is still negotiating with many of the document-request recipients. Some have asked for subpoenas as well, the panel said.