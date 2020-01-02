Castro, who did not qualify for the past two Democratic debates because he failed to rank high enough in pre-debate polls, noted in the video that there was only a month left before the Iowa caucuses, which will be held Feb. 3.

“I have determined that it simply isn’t our time,” he said. “To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams — and keep fighting for what you believe in.”

Castro had announced his bid last January in San Antonio, saying that “no front-runners” are born in his neighborhood. His mother, Rosie, is a political activist, and his twin brother, Joaquin, is a U.S. congressman. He was the youngest member of Obama’s Cabinet when confirmed to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2014, and he was considered by Hillary Clinton as her running mate in 2016.

But despite the growing political strength of Latino voters and the country’s polarization over immigration in the Trump era, Castro’s campaign never truly caught on, and he never rose into the upper ranks of the Democratic contenders.

In a year of impassioned politics, Castro’s candidacy was overshadowed by figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a democratic socialist with a devoted following, and former vice president Joe Biden, who has spent decades building a political base.

Castro’s campaign sent an email on Oct. 21 saying that he would drop out if he failed to raise $800,000 by the end of the month, mimicking a move made by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) the previous month.

“We do not see a path to victory that doesn’t include making the November debate stage,” Castro campaign manager Maya Rupert said in a statement at the time. “Without a significant uptick in our fundraising, we cannot make that debate.”

Like Booker before him, Castro did ultimately hit that fundraising goal, but he did not achieve the required polling strength to make the stage. To qualify, candidates needed to get donations from at least 165,000 people and hit 3 percent in at least four DNC-approved polls or 5 percent in two polls in early-voting states.

Castro didn’t hit the mark in any qualifying polls.

