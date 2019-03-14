Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who announced a week ago that he would not seek the presidency, had a less-than-rousing reaction when asked Thursday about former congressman Beto O’Rourke’s decision to join the crowded Democratic field for the party’s nomination in 2020.

“I have no reaction. Just one more, one more, one more gets in the race,” Brown said during an appearance on CNN. “Bring ’em in, and it’ll be an interesting primary fight.”

Brown then touted his emphasis on the “dignity of work,” which had appeared to be the message on which he would build his White House bid.

CNN host Alisyn Camerota noted that O’Rourke, the youthful former congressman from Texas, is on the new cover of Vanity Fair magazine and is “gangbusters” when it comes to fundraising. She pressed Brown on whether O’Rourke is merely “one more.”

“Is he in a different category?” she asked.

“We’ll see,” Brown responded. “I don’t put any colleague in a different category. I think there are very bright people running from all across the political spectrum.”

Brown, who had visited some early presidential nominating states, told reporters last week that he always leaned toward staying the Senate, where he is the ranking Democrat on the Banking Committee, a powerful perch to pursue his passion for tighter regulation of Wall Street and greater worker rights. Six of his Senate colleagues have entered the race.

