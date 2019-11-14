The House Ethics Committee in September said it was reviewing allegations in September that Spano borrowed more than $100,000 from two friends and then loaned it to his campaign. He has since repaid the loans, with the proceeds of a bank loan to himself.
Spano has denied wrongdoing and previously said he was confident the process would ultimately lean in his favor.
