“The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is due to go on sale June 23, and has already been shipped to distribution centers across the country.

The civil suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, accuses Bolton of breach of contract by violating his nondiclosure agreement.

The legal action was necessary, the complaint says, in order “to prevent Defendant John R. Bolton, a former National Security Advisor, from compromising national security by publishing a book containing classified information—in clear breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information and in clear breach of the trust placed within him by the United States Government.”

It asks the court to prohibit him from disclosing any information in the book without written permission from the administration and from releasing it in any form, and to order him to notify his publisher that he did not complete the prepublication review process.

The Justice Department also asked the court to order Bolton “to take any and all available steps to retrieve and dispose of any copies of The Room Where it Happened that may be in the possession of any third party in a manner acceptable to the United States.”

Finally, it asks the court to follow a step taken in previous cases involving unauthorized disclosures of classified information by former government officials: Establishing a trust that would direct any profits from the book to the U.S. Treasury.

Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, declined to comment on the suit. He has said that his client’s book does not contain any classified material and that Bolton worked with the National Security Council to vet the manuscript since December. Bolton’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, has said the former national security adviser spent months doing revisions at the request of the White House.

Trump hinted Monday that he would seek to stop the release of the book, telling reporters that it was “highly inappropriate” for Bolton to write the memoir.

“I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified,” he said. “So that would mean that, if he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he’s broken the law and I would think that he would have criminal problems. I hope so.”

“Maybe he’s not telling the truth,” added the president. “He’s been known not to tell the truth, a lot.”

Attorney General William P. Barr concurred, telling reporters at the White House Monday, “We don’t believe Bolton has gone through the process” required to clear books by government officials on topics of national security.

Legal experts said the White House will face an uphill battle, given long-standing precedents showing courts are averse to preemptively blocking publication of books on political topics.

“American courts very rarely issue prior restraints against publication and that's because prior restrains suppress speech before it occurs and almost always the requests are seen as too broad,” said Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

Jaffer said that if the White House wants to claim that presidential conversations are all classified, that could force the courts to weigh such a claim.

“It is true that the president has authority to make classification decisions,” Jaffer said. “But there are limits” and the courts could use this opportunity to define them, he said.

The 592-page book is expected to go into detail about Trump’s decision-making process, his warring advisers and the president’s engagement on a range of foreign policy decisions, from Ukraine and Venezuela to North Korea and Iran.

‘‘I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,’’ Bolton writes, according a description released Friday by Simon & Schuster.

The veteran GOP foreign policy adviser, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019, also argues in the book that House Democrats “committed impeachment malpractice” by focusing their inquiry on Ukraine, according to the publisher.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that an early draft said Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine as a way to pressure Ukraine’s newly elected president to launch an inquiry of Democrats, including the activities of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. That news broke just as the Senate was considering articles of impeachment against the president.

Last week, the White House warned Bolton that his book needs further revision to comply with a review process required of government employees writing about national security and intelligence issues.

A letter to Bolton from John A. Eisenberg, a deputy White House counsel, noted that the former national security adviser signed a nondisclosure agreement when he began his White House service in April 2018.

“The unauthorized disclosure of classified information could be exploited by a foreign power, thereby causing significant harm to the national security of the United States,” Eisenberg wrote.

Eisenberg said the White House that it would provide him with a new, redacted manuscript by June 19, four days before the book is to go on sale.

In response, Cooper said his client scrupulously complied with national security vetting requirements.

“Simon & Schuster is fully supportive of Ambassador Bolton’s First Amendment right to tell the story of his time in the Trump White House,” Julia Prosser, vice president and director of publicity for the publishing house, said in a statement last week.

Prosser noted that Bolton took care to make sure the book, which was originally scheduled to be published in March, did not endanger national security.

“In the months leading up to the publication of ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ Bolton worked in cooperation with the National Security Council to incorporate changes to the text that addressed NSC concerns,” she said in a prepared statement. “The final, published version of this book reflects those changes.”

