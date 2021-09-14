Under the updated policy, federal agents would be limited to using a no-knock warrant only in situations when an agent “has reasonable grounds to believe that knocking and announcing the agent’s presence would create an imminent threat of physical violence to the agent and/or another person.” There are limited exceptions to that rule, but agents seeking a warrant in those circumstances would need approval from the agency’s director and the U.S. attorney or an assistant attorney general before seeking the warrant from a judge.