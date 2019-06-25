WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is suing former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, alleging she failed to file a legally-required financial disclosure after she was fired from her post.

Tuesday’s lawsuit filed in Washington alleges Manigault Newman violated the federal Ethics in Government Act. That law requires some federal employees to file public financial disclosure reports.

The lawsuit says officials repeatedly told Manigault Newman after her December 2017 firing that she needed to file the disclosure but says she failed to do so.

Manigault Newman, a former reality TV star, faced backlash from President Donald Trump after saying she heard an audiotape of Trump using the N-word. The president has said Manigault Newman was “wacky and deranged.”

Manigault Newman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

