Burr’s lawyer, Alice Fisher, said the senator was pleased that the department had closed the case without further action.

“As the country continues to concentrate efforts on battling the challenges presented by covid-19, Senator Burr’s focus will remain on the safety and security of North Carolinians and the United States as a whole,” Fisher said.

A Justice Department spokesman confirmed the matter is closed but declined to comment further.

News of the decision was first reported by the New York Times.

Burr was one of a number of senators to come under investigation last year for stock sales they made before the pandemic’s effect on the markets.

As the leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Burr had received frequent briefings and reports on the threat of the coronavirus.

He stepped down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee after FBI agents seized his cellphone and executed a search warrant for his electronic communications.

In mid-February 2020, Burr sold 33 stocks held by him and his spouse, estimated to be worth between $628,033 and $1.7 million, Senate financial disclosures show. It was the largest number of stocks he had sold in one day since at least 2016, records show.

From late February through mid-March, the stock market experienced steep declines as the coronavirus reached the United States and states began implementing stay-at-home orders that hampered or shut down large segments of the American economy.

Some of Burr’s sales included shares in industries hit hard by the pandemic, such as the hotel, restaurant and shipping industries.

The Senate Intelligence Committee received numerous coronavirus briefings in the weeks leading up to the February sell-off, according to people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the political sensitivity of the situation. ​Burr’s brother-in-law also sold significant shares in February, ProPublica has reported.

Burr said he relied on public information — specifically “CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus” — rather than information he was specifically privy to as a lawmaker.

His case, though, was always considered more serious than those of the other lawmakers, in part because of communications he had with a relative about the matter that concerned investigators, according to people familiar with the probe, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic details of the case.

In May, the department notified then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Sens. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) that it had closed insider trading investigations into them, but the probe into Burr continued.

Aides to Feinstein and Loeffler previously acknowledged that the senators had been in contact with federal law enforcement and denied any impropriety. Feinstein had been questioned by FBI agents about stock sales, which she has said were done by her husband and without her knowledge, according to a spokesperson. Loeffler’s office acknowledged that she had turned over documents related to stock sales she said she did not actively participate in.

While the investigation into Burr and others generated considerable outrage, prosecutors faced significant hurdles to substantiate a criminal case.

The law under which Burr was investigated — the Stock Act, which prohibits members of Congress and other federal officials from trading on information they glean from their government work — has not been used as the basis for a criminal charge since it was passed in 2012.

The Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause raises significant barriers to investigating members of Congress for legislative activity.