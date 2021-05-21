“I think that my own personal feeling is, if you make judgments based on absolute criteria, you’re not going to find the best people. If you ask the school to accept students who have a GPA of X... and nothing less, you may very much miss the Beethovens ... How about the kids who are wonderful in science, but horrible in everything else? ... We have to judge people as individuals because once we stop doing that, we give up so much richness in our world,” Sotomayor said.