The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Politics

K-pop band BTS and Biden to meet to discuss Asian inclusion

By
May 26, 2022 at 12:10 p.m. EDT
FILE - Korean group BTS appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday, May 26. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Korean group BTS appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday, May 26. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Placeholder while article actions load

WASHINGTON — BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The musical group’s White House visit next Tuesday follows Biden's trip last week to South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the Democratic president signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group’s platform as youth ambassadors.

The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song “Dynamite” as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading...