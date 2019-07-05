BALTIMORE — Sen. Kamala Harris of California says she raised $12 million in the past three months — roughly equal to what she collected in the first fundraising quarter, which ended March 31.

Her fundraising total is significantly less than the $24.8 million raised by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

Harris also raised less than former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Her campaign said Friday that of the money she raised this quarter, half a million dollars came from her online store.

The campaign is pointing to sales of a shirt seeking to fundraise on the much-watched moment from the first Democratic presidential debate, when Biden struggled to respond to Harris’ tough questions about his past positions on public school busing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.