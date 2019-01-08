Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who is eyeing a 2020 White House bid, said Tuesday that she was raised to fix problems and that her late mother would consider Washington to be a “hot mess.”

Harris appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” to promote her new book, “The Truths We Hold.” Her book tour is widely viewed as a soft launch of a presidential campaign.

During the interview, Harris relayed that she was “raised by a very strong mother,” whom she called “mommy.” In her book, Harris wrote that when faced with hard decisions, she has always asked herself, “What would mommy think?”

That prompted host George Stephanopoulos to ask what Harris’s mother would think of what’s happening.

“I think she would say, ‘What is going on down there? It is a hot mess,’ ” Harris said, laughing.

“And Kamala has to fix it?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Well, yeah,” Harris replied. “I was raised that when you see a problem, you don’t complain about it; you go and you do something about it.”

She added: “I think this is that moment, and I believe for all of us, history will say, and our children and our grandchildren will ask, ‘At that inflection moment, where were you and what did you do in service of your family, your neighborhood, your community and your country?’ ”

Harris said earlier in the interview that she was not prepared to announce a decision about whether she is running for president.