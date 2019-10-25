Harris objects to the group’s decision to give Trump its Bipartisan Justice Award. Harris says, “There is nothing in his career that is about justice, for justice, or in celebration of justice.”

Trump received the award Friday for his work on criminal justice reform with the First Step Act.

Harris also complained that only a handful of Benedict students were ticketed for Trump’s appearance.

She was among 10 Democrats expected at the forum. Instead, she planned her own criminal justice roundtable.

