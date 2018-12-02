Sen. Kamala D. Harris one of dozens of Democrats who are eyeing bids for the White House in 2020. (Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) said Saturday that she plans to make the “very serious” decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid in the coming weeks.

“Over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family,” Harris said in an interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski at the Know Your Value conference in San Francisco.

Harris added that if she does decide to run against President Trump, she is prepared for things to get “ugly,” given that her candidacy would be a boundary-breaking one.

“When you break things, it is painful,” she said. “And you get cut. And you bleed.”

Harris is one of dozens of Democrats eyeing bids for the White House in 2020. Others include Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Cory Booker (N.J.), former vice president Joe Biden and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer.

A former prosecutor and state attorney general who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Harris has earned a reputation as one of the Democratic Party’s most skilled interrogators. Yet Democrats’ midterm losses have imperiled her committee seat, with liberal groups warning of a potential backlash if Harris, the panel’s only African American woman, is removed.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post’s Dan Balz, Harris said she sees the phrase “identity politics” as one designed to marginalize the very real concerns of minority communities. Race, she said, is an unavoidable part of the country’s political debate in the Trump era.

“[I]sn’t that an interesting thing that one of our longest adversaries, the Russian government, figured out America’s Achilles’ heel?” she said, referring to Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. “One of the biggest ones is race, and they attacked us based on that. And we’re not going to talk about it?”