Barack Obama is the only president to appear while in office on the show, a popular conduit to women voters, and he did it three times. Harris’ boss, Joe Biden, was the only sitting vice president to be on the show.
Harris will be questioned by “The View” crew of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.
Harris won’t face a conservative panelist, following Meghan McCain’s departure from “The View” this summer. The show is trying out potential replacements, but none is scheduled for Friday.