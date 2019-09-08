Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) is building her Democratic presidential campaign, in large part, around her experience as a prosecutor, a job she regularly tells voters she took to help improve what she viewed as a broken and biased system from the inside. The criminal justice plan she released Monday morning seeks to overhaul that system — and to eliminate the long-standing biases and disparities that have long plagued the ways it handles Americans of color.

Harris’s plan aims to significantly reduce the number of people incarcerated in the United States by ending mandatory minimum sentences, legalizing marijuana and funding reentry programs to reduce recidivism.

It also bolsters accountability for prosecutors and police and emphasizes the important role of mental health treatment in preventing crime.

Harris has argued that her background makes her particularly well-suited to take on the criminal justice system. She was the first woman to serve as California’s attorney general and has said she can tackle systemic biases in many government institutions, particularly the legal system, because she understands it firsthand.

But Harris has faced criticism of her prosecutorial record since she entered the race. Some of those critiques are specific, centered on policies such as the one she implemented to combat truancy as San Francisco district attorney. That policy threatened legal action against parents of chronically truant students, which some activists argued had an outsize effect on impoverished families and families of color.

Other critiques center on Harris’s lack of action on issues of accountability, arguing that when she had the power to order DNA testing that could have exonerated an inmate on death row, she did not do so, or that she did not initiate independent investigations of county prosecutors or individual police shootings while she was serving as California’s highest law enforcement officer. In many of those cases, Harris chose to defer to local jurisdictions of district attorneys.

Her plan for reform takes firm stances on many of those issues, particularly by creating more standardized oversight. She calls for the creation of a commission to evaluate the criminal justice system and issue recommendations. She also said she would create a National Police Systems Review Board to collect data and study police shootings and to empower the Justice Department to conduct independent investigations of such shootings.

Harris, who advocated the use of body cameras in California before they were the norm elsewhere, proposes a more stringent national standard for the use of body cameras and for police use of deadly force “only when necessary” and “when no reasonable alternatives are available.” She has proposed federal government funding for de-escalation and bias training, to shift the way law enforcement officials handle potentially violent situations.

The plan also promises to enforce accountability among prosecutors by collecting national data to look for trends and by giving the Justice Department the authority to investigate prosecutor offices with histories of misconduct. It also calls for public defenders to be paid more like their prosecutor colleagues and to reduce the heavy workloads they often are forced to carry in jurisdictions with less funding.

Her plan echoes ideas put forth by many of her fellow Democratic candidates, such as calling for abolishing the death penalty — something Harris has taken strong stances against throughout her career — and ending solitary confinement, the use of private prisons and the cash bail system. Harris would use federal funding to incentivize states to limit criminal prosecution for school-based disciplinary issues and mandate that federal prisons provide educational and vocational training, as well as mental health, addiction and trauma treatment to those in custody.

The lengthy blueprint for reform comes a few days before Harris will participate in a Democratic forum Thursday night in Houston, the first time she will share a debate stage with all three candidates polling ahead of her: former vice president Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (Vt.).

In her last debate appearance, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) challenged Harris on her prosecutorial record, suggesting that she was not the “progressive prosecutor” she often claims to be, and if other candidates attack her Thursday, her record seems likely to be a point of contention again.

Her plan also comes amid a somewhat trying time for her Harris, whose recent poll numbers have stagnated around 7 percent and whose campaign is answering more frequent questions about how it will climb back into striking distance of those top three.