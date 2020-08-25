Frownfelter planned a write-in campaign for the November general election.
In a Facebook post in June, Coleman said allegations that he engaged in online bullying, blackmail and revenge porn were true. He said his past behavior targeting several middle-school girls was that of “a sick and troubled” 14-year-old.
Some Democrats also disavowed Coleman because of incendiary social media posts. They included one saying he would “laugh and giggle” if a former GOP state lawmaker died of COVID-19.
Coleman said Sunday he would drop out to focus on caring for his family. He said Tuesday that his father is “quite ill.”
But he said voters told him “we all make mistakes” in urging him to keep running.
