District Attorney Mike Kagay also filed a misdemeanor charge of failing to notify the state Division of Vehicles of a change in addresses.
Kagay, a Republican, announced the charges Tuesday evening, shortly before Watkins and his two opponents in the Aug. 4 Republican primary had their first and only televised debate. Watkins called the charges “hyper-partisan” because of the timing and said he’s done nothing wrong.
Watkins filed a voter registration form in late August 2019 on which we listed a postal box at a UPS store in southwest Topeka. That UPS box was listed as his residential address when he cast a ballot that included a Topeka City Council race in November.
Watkins later listed the address for an apartment complex about 2 miles north of the UPS store as his residence, then corrected his voter registration form in mid-January to list an apartment number.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.