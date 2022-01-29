Merryman denied in the interview that Biden was the serpent, though in a Facebook post he identified the president as the “AntiChrist” and said “he will suffer a fatal head wound.” Merryman added, “I’ll deal that blow in Christ’s name.”
A separate Secret Service agent located Merryman at the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Hagerstown, Maryland. The agent searched Merryman and found three rounds of ammunition and a spotting scope, but no gun or other weapons, according to the court document.
On Thursday, Merryman called the White House switch board and threatened Biden.
The criminal complaint calling for his arrest on the federal charges was filed Friday.