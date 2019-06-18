President Trump waves as he boards Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 18. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

As President Trump threatens massive arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants, Customs and Border Protection is expected to name Katharine Gorka, the wife of fired Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, as its new spokeswoman.

Gorka and her husband — the combative former adviser to Trump who still vigorously defends the president — share hard-line views on national security and have made incendiary remarks about Muslims that have been seen as promoting Islamophobia.

In this new job, Gorka will become the spokeswoman for the agency responsible for implementing the White House’s goal of severely limiting the number of migrants who cross the southern border.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Trump first hired Gorka to work as a senior adviser in the Department of Homeland Security several months into his presidency. Politico called the Gorkas a power couple “driving Trump’s national security policy,” shortly after the president issued his first executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Months later, after the deadly white supremacist protests in Charlottesville in August 2017, questions arose about Gorka’s role in eliminating funding for Life After Hate, a program used to help neo-Nazis and white supremacists leave those groups.

At the time, a DHS spokeswoman described Gorka’s role at the agency to the HuffPost as focused on “all forms of extremism,” including “efforts to address everything from global jihadists threats to domestic terrorists.”

Gorka’s husband left his job at the White House after Charlottesville, which corresponded with the departure of Stephen K. Bannon.

Katharine Gorka’s responsibilities at the Homeland Security Department weren’t entirely clear, and so in March of this year, the liberal advocacy group Democracy Forward sued the government for more specific information about what Gorka does at the agency.

“We’re suing to find out whether Gorka’s extreme and biased views are driving Homeland Security resources away from real threats,” the group wrote.

Both Gorkas wrote for Brietbart News before joining the Trump administration, often focused on Islamist extremists.

Nick Miroff contributed to this report.