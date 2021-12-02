“I have the experience and knowledge of our criminal justice system that our Attorney General needs to do the job on day one,” O’Malley said in a statement. “I know how our justice system works and I know how it doesn’t work.”
In the Democratic primary, O’Malley will face Rep. Anthony Brown, who served as the lieutenant governor for her husband, former Gov. Martin O’Malley. Her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., served as attorney general for two decades.
One Republican, Jim Shalleck, a former prosecutor and county elections board president, has filed to run for attorney general.