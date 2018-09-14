Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh on Friday “categorically” denied an allegation of potential sexual misconduct when he was in high school that has roiled the final days of an already contentious confirmation fight in the Senate.

The statement from Kavanaugh was his first response to news reports about a possible episode of sexual misconduct when he was in high school that surfaced this week.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh, 53, said Friday in a statement distributed by the White House. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

The sudden disclosure of the allegation against President Trump’s Supreme Court pick has only raised more questions, particularly about how the information had been handled as Kavanaugh’s confirmation progressed steadily through the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has not commented on the allegation, and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that he had not heard of it except through news reports.

But Republicans signaled Friday that they were prepared to press ahead with Kavanaugh’s confirmation, with the goal of installing him on the high court by the start of its session Oct. 1. The committee reiterated Friday afternoon that it would hold a panel vote Sept. 20. Votes in the full Senate are expected in the final week of September.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh held what could be a pivotal phone call with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), one of two key undecided Republicans who could determine Kavanaugh’s fate. The phone call lasted about an hour, according to a spokeswoman, who offered no details about the conversation — including whether Collins asked about the allegation.

The developments snowballed after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, released a cryptic and vague statement Thursday saying she had referred “information” about Kavanaugh to federal authorities. She did not detail the material she had, citing confidentiality concerns.

That information came via a letter that was first sent to Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.), and subsequently passed on to Feinstein, people familiar with the matter said. Other Democrats on the Judiciary Committee first learned about the contents of the letter at a last-minute meeting Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for Feinstein said Friday that the senator received the information through a third party.

“The senator took these allegations seriously and believed they should be public,” spokesman Tom Mentzer said. “However, the woman in question made it clear she did not want this information to be public. It is critical in matters of sexual misconduct to protect the identity of the victim when they wish to remain anonymous, and the senator did so in this case.”

The FBI does not plan to launch a criminal investigation into the matter and instead sent the material to the White House to be added to Kavanaugh’s background check file. Within an hour of receiving it, the White House sent that updated material back to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where the information is limited to senators and a tight circle of senior aides.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh’s allies moved aggressively to defend the nominee and push back against the allegation. A group of women who said they knew Kavanaugh in high school made contact late Thursday afternoon with several of the nominee’s former clerks who are helping in Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.

The women had seen various news reports about the allegation against Kavanaugh, and the husband of one of the women had been contacted by a reporter who was looking into the accusation. The women offered their help, and eventually the group decided to draft a letter defending Kavanaugh’s character, according to a person involved in the process.

The list of signatories grew quickly as the women contacted their own friends, who in turn contacted others who knew Kavanaugh in high school, the person said. By Friday morning, the letter had 65 signatories and was sent to Grassley’s staff, which then swiftly blasted it out to reporters.

“Through the more than 35 years we have known him, Brett has stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity,” the women wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “In particular, he has always treated women with decency and respect. That was true when he was in high school, and it has remained true to this day.”

The women said they knew Kavanaugh when he attended high school from 1979 to 1983 at Georgetown Preparatory School, an all-boys academy, in Montgomery County, Md.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation — which could cement a conservative majority on the Supreme Court for a generation — hinges on five or so senators who have yet to announce how they will vote, even as the political battle over the nomination escalates.

Aside from Collins, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) also remains publicly undecided. Three Democratic senators who helped confirm now-Justice Neil M. Gorsuch last year — Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Joe Donnelly (Ind.) and Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) — are up for reelection this fall in Republican states and are under intense pressure to side with a Trump Supreme Court pick again.

Another moderate senator, Doug Jones (D-Ala.), also has not announced his position on Kavanaugh. In recent days, Jones contacted the Judiciary Committee to ask to look at various Kavanaugh documents as he continues to deliberate, according to a congressional official. Jones was elected in December in a deeply Republican state and did not vote on Gorsuch’s confirmation. Gorsuch was confirmed in April 2017.

Although Grassley has not commented on the allegation, other Senate Republicans have mounted a vigorous defense of Kavanaugh, his qualifications and his character.

“I do not intend to allow Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be stalled because of an 11th-hour accusation that Democrats did not see fit to raise for over a month,” said Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah), a former chairman of the committee. “The senator in the best position to determine the credibility of these accusations made the conscious decision not to take action on them, and the authorities to whom the accusations have been referred have decided not to take action either.”

Judiciary Committee staffers noted that Kavanaugh has undergone six FBI background investigations in a public service career that began in 1993. No such sexual misconduct allegation had surfaced in those probes, Republicans said, and Grassley’s staffers said no such claim had been reported to them or to the 10 other GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee.

Meanwhile, Feinstein did not attend the closed session of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing last Thursday, in which sensitive information can be discussed. The sexual misconduct allegation did not come up during the closed session, Republicans said.

Mentzer, Feinstein’s spokesman, said she had not been feeling well and missed the late-night session.

At his confirmation hearing last week, under questioning by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who puts the question to all nominees who come before the committee, Kavanaugh testified that he has never committed “any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature” since he became an adult.

