President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee faces a high-stakes hearing Thursday, as senators prepare to hear from a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school.

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh will testify after Christine Blasey Ford before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He strongly denies her claims, as well as those from other women who have accused him of engaging in sexual misconduct as a teenager and young adult.

The accusations have roiled Kavanaugh’s confirmation process. Democrats have called for an independent investigation of the charges. Republicans have vowed to probe them but have not endorsed an outside inquiry.

Each committee member will have five minutes to question Ford, a professor who has stayed out of the public eye since coming forward to The Washington Post this month. The all-male GOP side has hired a female surrogate, Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, to ask its questions.

Highlights from the hearing:

• Ford, Kavanaugh share written testimony

• Grassley turns from sympathetic to combative in opening statement

• Feinstein praises Ford, blasts Republicans for ‘rush to judgment’

• Ford details alleged assault in emotional opening

• Ford says she is ‘one hundred precent’ sure Kavanaugh was responsible

11:47 a.m.: Hearing resumes

Mitchell began questioning Ford on behalf of Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.).

11:27 a.m.: Hearing recesses for 15 minutes

The testimony and questions will resume around 11:45 a.m.

11:25 a.m.: Ford says she is ‘one hundred percent’ sure Kavanaugh was responsible

On the eve of the hearing, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee disclosed that they had questioned two men who say they, not Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Ford that led to her sexual assault allegations but offered no evidence to back up either claim.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) referenced that theory during Ford’s testimony Thursday, asking what degree of certainty Ford had that Kavanaugh had attacked her.

“One hundred percent,” Ford said.

11:05 a.m.: Ford says she’s confident alleged assault was committed by Kavanaugh

Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) zeroed in on the details of the alleged attack and Ford’s assertion that it was Kavanaugh who covered Ford’s mouth with his hand to prevent her from screaming.

“How are you sure it was he?” Feinstein asked.

Ford said the trauma from the experience “is locked” in her memory while “other details drift.”

“This cannot be a case of mistaken identity?” Feinstein asked.

“Absolutely not,” Ford responded.

Ford testified that the strongest memory she has of the night that Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her was the “laughter” between Kavanaugh and Judge.

Ford said her “indelible” recollection of the alleged assault was the “uproarious laughter” of two boys who were “having fun at my expense.”

She also said it was not possible that she had mixed up Kavanaugh with another person.

11:04 a.m.: Ford says reporters began approaching her, prompting her to come forward

Ford said she decided to come forward publicly with her accusation against Kavanaugh because more and more reporters were approaching her.

Journalists were sitting outside her home, and some were even “trying to talk to my dog through the window,” Ford said. Another reporter appeared in her graduate school classroom, and Ford initially thought she was a student until Ford realized she was a journalist.

“At that point, I felt that enough was enough,” Ford said. Journalists were also calling her work colleagues, she said.

10:54 a.m.: Rachel Mitchell begins questioning for GOP

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) immediately handed over his questioning time to Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor hired by committee Republicans to interview Ford and Kavanaugh.

“Ms. Mitchell, you have my five minutes,” he said.

Mitchell greeted Ford with a smile and an expression of empathy: “We haven’t met. My name is Rachel Mitchell. I just wanted to tell you that what first struck me from your statement this morning is that you were terrified. I just wanted to let you know, I’m very sorry. That’s not right.”

Mitchell went on to describe “guidelines” for her questioning, asking Ford, for instance, to ask for clarification of any questions she did not understand.

“I’m not going to ask you to guess, I know it was a long time ago. If you do estimate, please let me know you are estimating,” Mitchell said.

“Fair,” Ford replied.

Mitchell went on to ask her about text messages she exchanged with a Washington Post reporter and the letter she sent to Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.) in late July describing her claims.

Under questioning from Mitchell, Ford addressed some inconsistencies in the letter. Ford said she can’t guarantee that there weren’t more than four others at the party, and that she can’t promise that Judge wasn’t the one who pushed her into the bedroom.

Later, Mitchell drilled down on Ford’s memories of the day the assault allegedly happened.

Ford said her “best estimate” was that she had been at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md., where she frequently swam. She said she had not been drinking or been on any medication.

Ford said she did not recall whether she had expected Kavanaugh to be at the gathering. She did expect Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge and her close friend Leland Ingham to be present, she said.

Kavanaugh and Judge, she said, “were extremely inebriated. They had clearly been drinking prior [to the gathering] and the other people at the party had not.”

She went on to describe the premises as having a “sparsely furnished, fairly modest living room.”

“It was not really a party like the news has made it sound,” she said. “It was just a gathering that I assumed was going to lead to a party later on.”

Kavanaugh and Judge, she said, tended to attend parties that were held later than she was typically allowed to stay out.

10:53 a.m.: In Milwaukee, hearing observers react to Ford

MILWAUKEE — At Coffeetails — a coffee shop that also sells liquor in the morning — Ford’s face first flashed on the small TV screen about 9 a.m. local time.

“She looks terrified,” said one man at the bar.

“Worse than a deer in headlights,” replied another.

“What do you expect?” said a woman nearby.

By 8:30 a.m., a half-hour before the hearing, the bar hosted about 20 patrons, including three nurses still in the scrubs they wore to the night before, and about 10 men sitting at the bar. Germaine, the 59-year-old bartender, held court behind the bar.

Paul Chier, 49, was nursing a morning cocktail. Before the hearing began, he said he’d seen Kavanaugh in earlier interviews, and found him unconvincing.

“He kept saying his focus was church and sports and school,” he said. “But everyone else who knew him then is saying he was a drunk, and an angry drunk.”

10:50 a.m.: Senators listen intently to Ford’s speech

The 21 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee looked on with clear attention as an emotional Ford testified in vivid detail about her allegation that Kavanaugh assaulted her.

Numerous senators leaned forward in their seats, elbows on the table, listening intently. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a key swing vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination, looked especially gripped by her testimony, with his hands folded in front of his face.

10:42 a.m.: Ford details alleged assault in emotional opening

A visibly emotional Ford began her testimony before the Judiciary Committee, telling senators, “I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified.”

The story is one she has recounted before to The Washington Post and in a confidential letter to her congressional representatives, Ford said. She acknowledged that she doesn’t have “all the answers, and I don’t remember as much as I would like to,” but the key details, “I will never forget” because “they have been seared into my memory.”

Ford detailed the party where she said she was assaulted, naming other people who she said were there. They included Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and a boy named “PJ,” as well as a female friend, Leland Keyser, she said.

At one point when they were upstairs, “Brett and Mark came into the bedroom and locked the door behind them. There was music playing in the bedroom,” and Kavanaugh and Judge turned up the volume, she said.

Kavanaugh then groped her and tried to take off Ford’s clothes, including her one-piece bathing suit, she said. “I believed he was going to rape me,” she said, saying she thought that Kavanaugh was “going to accidentally kill me.”

She was able to get out and leave the room, Ford said.

“I did not want to tell my parents,” said Ford, who was 15 at the time. “I convinced myself that because Brett did not rape me, I should just move on.”

Throughout her statement, Ford read from prepared remarks. With her voice cracking at times, Ford told senators how she came to tell her story despite deep reservations about going public.

“I believed that if I came forward, my voice would be drowned out by a chorus of powerful supporters” of Kavanaugh, she said.

The response to her allegations, Ford said, has been worse than she imagined, and she described in vivid terms how her family has faced threats and been forced to relocate from its home.

“I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable. These messages, while far fewer than the expressions of support, have been terrifying to receive and have rocked me to my core,” she said.

Ford forcefully defended herself, saying she was not motivated by politics.

“I am a fiercely independent person and I am no one’s pawn. My motivation in coming forward was to provide the facts about how Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life, so that you can take that into serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed.”

10:33 a.m.: Ford sworn in before testifying

Dr Ford sworn in pic.twitter.com/dfKw2Y9clV — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 27, 2018

10:18 a.m.: Feinstein praises Ford, blasts Republicans for ‘rush to judgment’

In opening remarks, Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) praised Ford for her “strength and bravery in coming forward. I know it’s hard.”

Feinstein lamented that sexual violence is a serious problem that goes largely unseen and drew immediate parallels to the testimony in 1991 of Anita Hill during confirmation hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas.

“While young women are standing up and saying, ‘no more,’ our institutions have not progressed in how they treat women when they come forward,” Feinstein said.

Feinstein recalled watching Hill’s televised testimony from an airport terminal and described how poorly Hill was treated by an all-male Senate committee, “accused of lying, attacked and her credibility put to the test throughout the process.”

The California Democrat went on to blast Republicans for not holding a more thorough hearing to examine the claims of Ford and two other women who accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

“What I find most inexcusable is this rush to judgment, the unwillingness to take these kinds of allegations at face value and look at them for what they are — a real question of character for someone who is looking for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court,” Feinstein said.

She went on to use the words of Republican senators who, in recent weeks, have sought to minimize the seriousness of Ford’s claims.

“Today our Republican colleagues say this is a ‘hiccup,’ Dr. Ford is ‘mixed up,’ and declaring, ‘I’ll listen to the lady, but we’re going to bring this to a close,’” she said, bringing particular attention to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) claim that Republicans would “plow right through” with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

She concluded: “This is not a trial of Dr. Ford. It’s a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh. Is Brett Kavanaugh who we want on the most prestigious court in our country. Is he the best we can do?”

10:08 a.m.: Grassley turns from sympathetic to combative in opening statement

Grassley began Thursday’s monumental hearing with a sympathetic tone, condemning the stream of threats that have poured in against Ford and Kavanaugh.

“Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have been through terrible couple weeks. They and their families have received vile threats. What they have endured ought to be considered by all of us as unacceptable,” Grassley said. “I intend hopefully for today’s hearing to be safe, comfortable and dignified for both of our witnesses.”

But he then immediately launched into a fierce defense of how Republicans have investigated Ford’s accusations, and how Feinstein handled the allegation when she was first notified of it in July.

“These allegations could’ve been investigated in a way that maintained the confidentiality” that Ford wanted, Grassley said. “This is a shameful way to treat our witness who insisted on confidentiality.”

Democrats, Grassley said, have “every step of the way” refused to participate in the committee’s investigation of allegations from Ford and other women. Grassley also defended the hiring of Mitchell, saying it would be a “stark contrast in the grandstanding and chaos from the other side” in Kavanaugh’s previous confirmation hearing.

10:03 a.m.: Ford takes her seat at the witness table

She was flanked by lawyers Debra Katz and Michael R. Bromwich. Another attorney, Lisa Banks, sat behind her.

9:49 a.m.: Inside the hearing room

The location where Ford and Kavanaugh will testify is the regular hearing room for the Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building — a much smaller space than the room where Kavanaugh appeared during his marathon confirmation hearings earlier this month.

Senate staff have made room for about four dozen members of the press, about twice what is usually available in the room. Behind the main witness table, there are 47 chairs — about 16 reserved for the testifying witnesses, Kavanaugh and Ford; four for members of Congress; and the rest for other guests. Security is tight, and members of the public are not being admitted without a ticket.

There is also a small table in front of the Republican side of the dais designated for Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor hired by the GOP for today’s hearing to handle their questioning.

Mitchell arrived at 9:53 a.m. with a pad of paper and a pen in hand.

9:43 a.m.: Trump aides defend Kavanaugh before hearing

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested during a television interview Thursday morning that Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while both were teenagers, may have the wrong man.

“They may both be right, that she had something very awful happen to her when she was 15 and that Judge Kavanaugh was not there and not involved whatsoever,” Conway said during an appearance on Fox News. “They could both be correct.”

Conway’s appearance was part of an effort by the White House to try to frame the day for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

During a separate appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sought to explain why Trump has stood by Kavanaugh in the midst of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“He knows him,” Sanders said. “He knows the type of individual he is. He knows the extensive background-check process that he’s been through and the fact that none of these things have come up.”

9:37 a.m.: Senate GOP makes late-hour mention of possible other attackers of Ford

On the eve of a high-stakes hearing for Kavanaugh, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee disclosed late Wednesday that they had questioned two men who say they, not Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Ford that led to her sexual assault allegations, but offered no evidence to back up either claim.

The late-night release of the committee’s investigative material about 12 hours before the scheduled hearing further inflamed tensions between Republicans and Democrats, who said they felt ambushed.

The disclosure of potentially exculpatory material was included in a larger timeline of the committee staff’s investigative work released by Grassley.

Neither man claiming responsibility is identified by name, and there is no indication that either intends to come forward publicly.

The committee declined to comment further than what was outlined in the news release when asked why Grassley’s staff interviewed the two men who separately say they might have had the alleged encounter with Ford, how they found the men and whether the committee found them credible.

Read more here.

9:33 a.m.: Grassley enters hearing room as police seek to control hallway chaos

Grassley entered the hearing room about 30 minutes before the event was scheduled to begin. Asked what he was hoped for ahead of Ford’s testimony, he told reporters, “A fair hearing.”

Meanwhile, dozens of Capitol Police officials lined the hallway of the Dirksen Senate Office Building’s second floor, where the hearing will take place. Over 10 guards were stationed outside each elevator, with makeshift barriers to prevent protesters from entering. The security was so tight that the White House counsel Donald McGahn was delayed for several minutes before he could enter the hearing.

“Right now I have an open mind and a closed mouth,” Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) told reporters when asked what he planned to ask Ford. He told reporters Wednesday that he would likely yield his allocated question time to Mitchell.

9:32 a.m.: Hearing to echo 1991 testimony from Anita Hill

The scene on Capitol Hill was not so different 27 years ago as Anita Hill prepared to testify against Clarence Thomas.

Hill’s testimony galvanized a movement that tripled the number of female senators in Congress and turned women’s representation into a rallying cry in political races around the country.

Ford will testify today as a record number of women vie for office in the midterm elections.

In her 1997 book, Hill described the experience of entering the hearing room for the first time. She did not know, she wrote, that she would be testifying for eight hours.

The chaotic scene “startled me momentarily,” she wrote in “Speaking Truth to Power.”

“The focal point of the large room was a long table draped in a bright green cloth . . . Immediately to my right and left were throngs of photographers; behind me were my advisers, more journalists, staffers, and other nameless observers. In front of me, facing me and the bank of journalists, was the Senate Judiciary Committee — fourteen white men dressed in dark gray suits.”

Read more here.

9:07 a.m.: Ford, Kavanaugh share written testimony

Both Ford and Kavanaugh will deliver opening statements and take questions from senators on Thursday. The two have already shared their prepared remarks with the press.

In her statement, Ford describes her alleged assault in detail.

“I was pushed onto the bed and Brett got on top of me. He began running his hands over my body and grinding his hips into me . . . Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was so drunk, and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under my clothes. I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life,” her statement reads.

In his statement, Kavanaugh strongly denies the allegations.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny the allegation against me by Dr. Ford. I never had any sexual or physical encounter of any kind with Dr. Ford. I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time. But I have never done that to her or to anyone. I am innocent of this charge,” his statement reads.

8:54 a.m.: A look at Ford’s background

Thursday’s hearing will be the public’s first chance to see and listen to Ford speak about her allegations. Earlier this week, The Post look at her personal history, including her upbringing in the D.C. suburbs, and spoke with her husband about their experience in the national spotlight:

On the day that Ford publicly identified herself as Kavanaugh’s accuser in an interview with The Washington Post, her husband was driving their 15-year-old son and his friends from a soccer tournament in Lake Tahoe. He couldn’t answer the calls that were blowing up his phone; by the time they reached home, a crowd of reporters was waiting.

Russell struggled to explain it to his children. “I said that Mommy had a story about a Supreme Court nominee, and now it’s broken into the news, and we can’t stay in the house anymore,” he recalled. The family was separated for days, with the boys staying with friends and their parents living at a hotel. They’ve looked into a security service to escort their children to school.

Read more here.

8 a.m.: In first public comments, another accuser says Kavanaugh doesn’t deserve Supreme Court seat

In her first public comments, Julie Swetnick, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in high school, said in an interview broadcast Thursday that Kavanaugh does not deserve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court.

“If he’s going to have that seat legitimately, all of these things should be investigated because from what I experienced firsthand, I don’t believe he belongs on the Supreme Court,” Swetnick says in an interview for the Showtime series, “The Circus.”

“I just want the facts to come out and I want it to be just and I want the American people to have those facts and judge for themselves.”

On Wednesday, Swetnick accused Kavanaugh of being physically abusive toward girls in high school and present at a house party in 1982 where she says she was the victim of a “gang rape.”

Swetnick, a Washington resident, is represented by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who revealed her identity on Twitter and posted her photograph on Wednesday.

In the interview, she said she did not deliberately time her emergence as an accuser for the eve of Thursday’s Senate hearing featuring Ford.

“It wasn’t that I wanted to come out one day before the hearings,” she said. “Circumstances brought it out that way.”

Watch a clip of the interview here.

Further reading:

The Fix: A viewer’s guide to the Kavanaugh hearing

The Fix: 7 things to watch for in Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing

Kavanaugh’s opening statement to Congress, annotated

Robert Barnes, Gabriel Pogrund, Dan Simmons and John Wagner contributed. Barnes, Pogrund and Wagner reported from Washington. Simmons reported from Milwaukee.