Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is scheduled to appear Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee at a high-stakes hearing. The committee will hear from Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who says President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers.

Lawmakers from both parties and lawyers for Kavanaugh and Ford maneuvered for advantage on the eve of the hearing, and President Trump weighed in on the fate of his nominee as a new accuser came forward.

5:44 p.m.: Trump says accusations of sexual misconduct against him affect his view of Kavanaugh accusers

President Trump was pressed by reporters about the allegations of sexual impropriety against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh.

“Well, it does impact my opinion, you know why? Because I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me,” Trump said at a news conference Wednesday. “So when I see it I view it differently than somebody sitting at home watching television.”

Trump defended Kavanaugh but raised the possibility that he could be persuaded to withdraw the nomination based on the testimony from one of Kavanaugh’s accusers on Thursday.

5:42 p.m.: Democrats ask to cancel vote on Kavanaugh

In light of a third accuser against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee asked late Wednesday that the Republican committee chairman cancel a planned Friday vote on the nomination and join their call for an FBI investigation.

“In light of shocking new allegations detailed by Julie Swetnick in a sworn affidavit, we write to request that the Committee vote on Brett Kavanaugh be immediately canceled and that you support the reopening of the FBI investigation to examine all of the allegations against Kavanaugh or withdrawal of his nomination,” the senators wrote in a letter to the chairman, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa).

The letter, released at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, was signed by all 10 Democrats on the committee and cited the claims Julie Swetnick made against Kavanaugh earlier in the day.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee is not a court of law,” the Democrats wrote to Grassley. “Our job is not to determine whether Brett Kavanaugh is guilty of a crime. Our job is to determine whether Brett Kavanaugh has the character and qualifications to be promoted to the most prestigious and powerful court in the country. It would be an unprecedented abuse of power and abdication of our constitutional responsibilities to move forward with this nomination given the concerns about Brett Kavanaugh’s character and actions.”

5:23 p.m.: Trump: ‘You know what? I could be persuaded’

President Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he could still be persuaded to believe the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

“You know what? I could be persuaded,” Trump said at a news conference in New York. “I can’t tell you. I have to watch tomorrow.”

Trump said he is not yet familiar with the allegations of the third accuser, Julie Swetnick, whose name surfaced earlier Wednesday. “I can tell you her lawyer is a lowlife,” the president said, referring to Michael Avenatti, who also represents Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who has alleged having an affair with Trump.

Asked if his willingness to listen to the women’s stories means there is a scenario in which he would withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination, Trump said: “If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yeah, sure.”

But Trump also said he believes that some of the accusations against Kavanaugh are false, and he reiterated that the accusations overall represent a “con job” by Democrats seeking to derail the nomination.

He also defended Kavanaugh, calling him “one of the most respected people in Washington” and describing what he considers his own, parallel experiences. “I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me,” he said. “I’m a very famous person, unfortunately.”

4:35 p.m.: Who is Julie Swetnick, the third Kavanaugh accuser?



Brett Kavanaugh sexual misconduct accuser Julie Swetnick. (Courtesy of Michael Avenatti via Twitter)

Julie Swetnick, who Wednesday became the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, is an experienced web developer in the Washington area who has held multiple security clearances for her work on government-related networks.

The child of two government bureaucrats — her father worked on the lunar orbiter for NASA and her mother was a geologist at the Atomic Energy Commission — has spent most of her life around Washington. Now 55, she grew up in Maryland and graduated in 1980 from Gaithersburg High School, located in a far less affluent section of the same county where Kavanaugh lived and attended an exclusive prep school.

Swetnick’s father, 95, said Wednesday he was shocked to learn from a Washington Post reporter that his daughter had made the explosive allegations. She said in an affidavit that Kavanaugh was present at a house party in 1982 where she alleges she was the victim of a gang rape.

Kavanaugh immediately issued a statement in response: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Read more about Swetnick here.

4:09 p.m.: Eight Trump accusers criticize the president for attacking Kavanaugh accusers

Eight women who have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct criticized him Wednesday for his comments questioning the credibility of the accusers of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, calling the president’s remarks “beyond the pale and utterly lacking credibility.”

In a joint statement, the women pointed to their own allegations against Trump, all of which he has denied. Among the women who signed their names to the statement are Rachel Crooks, who accused Trump of kissing her at Trump Tower in 2005; Samantha Holvey, who said Trump barged into the dressing room while she was a Miss USA contestant; and Jessica Leeds, who said Trump groped her on a plane three decades ago.

“We know from personal experience that he is a serial sexual harasser and abuser,” the women said in a statement released by Brave New Films, a liberal group that last year created a short video highlighting the allegations made against the president.

“Trump has dismissed our claims, lied about his conduct and attacked us. Now he’s painting with the same brush to salvage the Kavanaugh nomination. It’s a standard move from his playbook.”

The women called for a “full, independent investigation” of Kavanaugh’s behavior and said senators should not hold a vote on his nomination “until they have all the facts.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump called the latest accusation from Julie Swetnick “ridiculous.” He declined to answer a reporter’s question about whether he thinks all three Kavanaugh accusers are not telling the truth.

“What’s your next question?” he asked.

Trump’s approach to accusations of sexual assault has been the subject of news stories in recent weeks, since the release of veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

“You’ve got to deny, deny, deny and push back on these women,” Trump said, according to Woodward’s book. Woodward is an associate editor at The Post. “If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you’re dead.”

3:16 p.m.: Senate Republicans said they will treat Swetnick’s allegation the same as the first two accusations

The Senate Judiciary Committee has invited Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, to make a sworn statement.

“We did the same thing with Dr. Ford, we did the same thing with Ms. Ramirez. We’ll do same thing with Mr. Avenatti’s client,” Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) told The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), tweeted that 20 investigators are at work, “tracking down all allegations/leads & talking to all witnesses & gathering all evidence.” He said “seasoned congressional investigators, temporary staff brought on for the nomination as well as “experienced fed agents” on loan from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are on the case.

Kennedy, also a member of the committee, did not commit to the need for a second hearing, but said a statement and an interview must come first. He also described the hearing process as “surreal,” “hijacked” and “political as hell” before adding: “This is no country for creepy young men, creepy old men or creepy middle aged men. But this also no country to deny people due process.”

2:52 p.m.: Lindsey Graham: If Swetnick were a ‘true victim,’ she wouldn't have hired lawyer Michael Avenatti

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, a key ally of President Trump who sits on the Judiciary Committee, dismissed the latest allegation from Julie Swetnick and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti. Swetnick said in an affidavit released Wednesday that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh was physically abusive toward girls in high school and present at a house party in 1982 where she says she was raped by multiple boys. Swetnick is the third accuser to come forward alleging sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.

“If I were a true victim, the last person I would go to is Michael Avenatti,” Graham said. He said he found it hard to believe that “any human being” would know about a culture of gang rape as violent as that described in Swetnick’s affidavit and “not say anything.”

Graham also told reporters: “If you’re going to parties where women are being raped for a two-year period, you have an obligation to go tell the cops, I really believe that.”

“You know what I recommend we do? We take her allegation and give it to the Maryland state police. This is a crime. They’re accusing him of being Bill Cosby as a young man.”

2:10 p.m.: Trump declines to say whether all three accusers are lying

President Trump weighed in some more on the latest allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In front of a White House press pool in a meeting room of the Palace Hotel, Trump called the latest accusation “ridiculous” and reiterated his disdain for the new accuser’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, calling him a “lowlife.”

“People are wise to it,” the president said of his view that the accusations are part of a Democratic smear. Democrats “are bringing people out of the woods. They could do that to anybody — except Prime Minister Abe, because he’s so pure.”

Trump ignored a reporter’s question about whether he believes all three women are lying.

“What’s your next question?” he asked.

1:45 p.m.: Democrats on Judiciary call for Trump to withdraw Kavanaugh

The 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday asked President Trump to withdraw the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh after a third woman accused him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

The Democrats also called for Trump to order an FBI investigation into the alleged behavior of his Supreme Court nominee.

“[Kavanaugh] is asking for a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court where he will have the opportunity to rule on matters that will impact Americans for decades,” the Democrats said in a statement. “The standard of character and fitness for a position on the nation’s highest court must be higher than this.”

“Judge Kavanaugh has staunchly declared his respect for women and issued blanket denials of any possible misconduct, but those declarations are in serious doubt,” the statement said.

1:20 p.m. Flake urges senators to recognize humanity of Kavanaugh, accuser

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a key swing vote on Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation, urged his colleagues Wednesday afternoon to recognize the humanity of the Supreme Court nominee and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who has accused him of sexual assault.

“We sometimes seem intent on stripping people of their humanity so that we might more easily disregard or defame them and put them through the grinder that our politics requires,” Flake said during a speech on the Senate floor. “We seem, sometimes, to even enjoy that.”

Flake, a frequent critic of President Trump, also took the president to task for questioning the credibility of Ford because she did not immediately report the assault that she alleges took place while she and Kavanaugh were in high school.

“I do not believe that a claim of sexual assault is invalid because a 15-year-old girl didn’t promptly report the assault to the authorities, as the president of the United States said just two days ago,” Flake said. “How uninformed and uncaring do you have to be to say things like that, much less believe them? Do we have any idea what kind of message that sends, especially to young women? How many times do we have to marginalize and ignore women before we learn that important lesson?”

12:50 p.m.: Trump attacks Avenatti as ‘a total low-life!’

President Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing a new accuser of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

“Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump said in a tweet. “He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships - a total low-life!”

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships - a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

Avenatti also represents Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who was paid by a personal attorney for Trump to remain quiet about an alleged decade-old affair with Trump.

On Wednesday, Avenatti revealed that he is representing Julie Swetnick, who said Kavanaugh was physically abusive toward girls in high school and present at a house party in 1982 where she says she was the victim of a “gang” rape.

12:45 p.m.: Grassley says new accuser won’t affect Thursday’s hearing

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said the emergence of a third accuser would not affect the hearing scheduled Thursday at which the panel will hear from Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Speaking to reporters, Grassley cited Ford’s welfare.

“I feel we shouldn’t disadvantage Dr. Ford any more than she’s already been disadvantaged,” he said.

Grassley did not rule out an additional committee hearing in response to the latest allegations, however. “We’re going to take this step by step and you’ll have to ask me that question . . . Thursday night,” he said.

Asked whether Swetnick’s decision to engage Michael Avenatti as her attorney undermined her credibility, Grassley said: “It seems to me he wants to protect people who are involved in pornography and that he’s running for president. I don’t know what his motivations are. I don’t know what his reputation as a lawyer is.”

He added: “What’s really important here isn’t the lawyer, it’s the person that claims she’s been harmed.”

12:30: Kavanaugh says third accuser’s allegations are ‘from the Twilight Zone’

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh on Wednesday dismissed the allegations of a third accuser as “ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone.”

His statement, released by the White House, came shortly after Julie Swetnick, a Washington resident, said Kavanaugh was physically abusive toward girls in high school and present at a house party in 1982 where she says she was the victim of a “gang” rape.

“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” Kavanaugh said. “I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

12:20: Schumer calls on GOP to halt confirmation proceedings

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday called on Republicans to suspend confirmation proceedings for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh after he was accused of sexual assault decades ago by a third woman.

“There are now multiple, corroborated allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, made under the penalty of perjury, all of which deserve a thorough investigation,” Schumer said in a statement.

“I strongly believe Judge Kavanaugh should withdraw from consideration,” Schumer said. “If he will not, at the very least, the hearing and vote should be postponed while the FBI investigates all of these allegations. If our Republican colleagues proceed without an investigation, it would be a travesty for the honor of the Supreme Court and our country.”

12:15 p.m. Kavanaugh says he is victim of ‘obvious character assassination’

In his prepared testimony for Thursday’s Senate hearing, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh says he was ‘not perfect’ in high school and drank beer with friends but strongly denies having committed sexual assault.

“In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now,” he says, adding that “sometimes I had too many” when he drank beer.

But Kavanaugh says what he has been accused of by Christine Blasey Ford is altogether different.

“What I’ve been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior,” Kavanaugh says in testimony released by the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.”

Kavanaugh says he is the victim of “grotesque and obvious character assassination.”

“There has been a frenzy to come up with something — anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious — that will block a vote on my nomination,” Kavanaugh says, in the testimony released by the Senate Judiciary Committee. “These are last minute smears, pure and simple.”

11 a.m.: Third accuser comes forward, says she was victim of a ‘gang’ rape

A third woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, saying he was physically abusive toward girls in high school and present at a house party in 1982 where she says she was the victim of a “gang” rape.

The woman, Julie Swetnick, a Washington resident, is represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who revealed her identity on Twitter and posted her photograph.

The Post has not independently verified her allegations regarding President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

In a declaration, Julie Swetnick, who attended Gaithersburg High School, said she observed Kavanaugh drinking excessively at house parties and engaging “in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls.”

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Swetnick said she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh and others to get girls inebriated so they could be “gang raped” in side rooms at house parties by a “train” of numerous boys.

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”

Judge is a friend of Kavanaugh whom an earlier accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, said was present when she alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her about 36 years ago.

In her declaration, Swetnick recounts an alleged incident in approximately 1982 in which she says she was the victim of a “gang rape” at which Kavanaugh was present.

She does not say Kavanaugh participated in the alleged rape or what, if any, role he played, nor does she say where the alleged episode took place.

“During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me,” Swetnick says. “I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.”

Avenatti, the lawyer who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels, is exploring a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and spoken out against Trump and his policies, making frequent appearances on cable television.

In his tweet, Avenatti said he is demanding an immediate FBI investigation into his client’s allegations. To this point, Republicans have resisted the idea of an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh’s accusers.

“Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation,” Avenatti said.

A Judiciary Committee spokesman acknowledged having received the declaration from Swetnick.

“This morning Michael Avenatti provided a declaration to the Judiciary Committee,” spokesman Taylor Foy said. “Committee lawyers are in the process of reviewing it now.”

Ford, a professor from California, has alleged that a drunken Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers in Montgomery County.

A second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University, told the New Yorker magazine that he exposed himself to her at a party when they were both first-year students.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

10 a.m.: McConnell says Democrats dragging Kavanaugh ‘through the mud’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blasted Democrats on the eve of a hearing featuring an accuser of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, saying they were dragging the Supreme Court nominee and his family “right through the mud.”

In a floor speech, McConnell noted that the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford had been relayed to a Democratic senator in a confidential letter that did not leak out until the confirmation process was nearing its end.

“What lessons can we draw from this?” McConnell said. “If you write to Senate Democrats in complete confidence about an extremely sensitive matter, you will soon wind up a household name, and if you’re a public servant whose confirmation the far left happens to oppose because they dislike the fact that you will interpret the law and the constitution according to what they mean ... they will not hesitate to weaponize uncorroborated allegations and drag your name and your family right through the mud. That’s what these guys will do to you.”

9:30 a.m.: Trump praised Kavanaugh as ‘an absolute gem’

President Trump on Wednesday called Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh “an absolute gem” and again accused Democrats of a “con game” as they try to derail his Supreme Court nominee.

In comments at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Trump also praised the work of Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying they had been very respectful of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, a professor from California.

“The Republicans could not be nicer, could not be more respectful of the process, certainly could not be more respectful to the woman, and I’m okay with that.” Trump said. “I think I might have pushed it forward a lot faster.”

He also praised Kavanaugh, saying he is “outstanding.”

“You don’t find people like this,” Trump said. “He’s outstanding. He’s a gem. He’s an absolute gem, and he’s been treated very unfairly by the Democrats, who are playing a con game. They know what they’re doing. It’s a con. They go into a backroom and they talk with each other and they laugh at what they’re getting away with.”

9:20 a.m.: Ford releases sworn declarations from husband and three friends

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who says Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers, have sent four sworn declarations to the Senate from people who say Ford told them of her allegations before Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court.

The declarations — from Ford’s husband and three friends — do not provide direct corroboration of the alleged attack but suggest Ford shared details about her recollection in the years before Kavanaugh’s nomination by President Trump on July 9.

Only one account, from Russell Ford, the husband of the California professor, has been previously reported.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Kavanaugh released five pages of his calendar from 1982 to news organizations in an attempt to bolster his contention that he was not at a house party with Ford 36 years ago.

The calendar, which has been shared with the Judiciary Committee, includes several weeks that summer, which were blocked out for trips to the beach and sports camps. It also includes many detailed appointments, such as one for a haircut.

Read the entire story here.

7:45 a.m.: Ramirez lawyer says she would be willing to testify

John Clune, a lawyer for a second accuser of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, said Wednesday morning that his client would be willing to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee but wants the FBI to investigate her claims.

Deborah Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University, told the New Yorker magazine that he exposed himself to her at a party when they were both first-year students.

“She would be willing to testify, but she wants to us to be able to have this conversation about what this is going to look like, what the process is going to be and if there is going to be an FBI investigation into what happened in her case.”

Republicans have resisted calls from Democrats to have the FBI investigate Kavanaugh’s accusers.

7:30 a.m.: Kavanaugh lawyer says focus on drinking is ‘totally unfair’

Beth Wilkinson, a lawyer for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, said Wednesday that it is “totally unfair” for critics of the Supreme Court nominee to suggest that an admission that he drank beer in high school had some bearing on allegations of sexual assault.

During an appearance on “CBS This Morning,” Wilkinson also downplayed the importance of items on Kavanaugh’s yearbook page, saying they were not evidence of an assault against Christine Blasey Ford.

“When [Kavanaugh] spoke on television the other day, he admitted that, you know, he has had beers,” Wilkinson said. “I think that’s true of most people in college. He’s admitted that maybe he drank more than he should have on certain occasions, and of course he has his yearbook page. I think most of us would go back and probably wish we could rewrite our yearbook page, whether it was, you know, our choice of music or the kind of silly, stupid things that we put on there.”

“But that really doesn’t go to whether he did what he’s accused of,” she said. “I think that’s really the problem. I think because people can’t find corroboration for these things, they’re now going out and saying, ‘Well, he was doing other things that make you think it’s more likely.’”

Gabriel Pogrund, Seung Min Kim, Sean Sullivan, Mark Berman, Tom Hamburger and Emma Brown contributed to this report.