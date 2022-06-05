Kazakhstan holds vote on proposed constitutional reforms

MOSCOW — Voters in the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan cast ballots Sunday on proposed constitutional changes seen as an attempt to repudiate the legacy of former strongman Nursultan Nazarbayev, who led the ex-Soviet republic for three decades.
Tokayev moved to sideline Nazarbayev, who had stepped down in 2019 but continued to hold powerful positions. In March, Tokayev vowed political reforms, including reducing the power of the presidency and strengthening parliament. He also called for reducing government involvement in the economy, and trying to brdige the gap between rich and poor.
The referendum included specific questions on modifications like prohibiting the death penalty and banning some officials from joining political parties. But it was broadly about support for Tokayev’s overall course.